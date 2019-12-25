WIELAND Valerie J. In loving memory of our Daughter, Sister and Aunt Buddy on this, your second Christmas with the angels. A family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as we're called one by one, our chain will link again. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we'll always miss you, until we meet again. We still leave an empty chair, we know you'll always be there. Now, you're free. Merry Christmas With Love, Mom, Dad, Sisters, Brother and Families
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 25, 2019