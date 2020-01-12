Pelletier, Valmore A. ALBANY Valmore A. Pelletier passed away on January 7, 2020, in Albany. He was 84. Dr. Pelletier was born on September 11, 1935, in Norwood, Mass. to his parents, Valmore Alexis and Mary Weaver Pelletier. He graduated from Brown University with a degree in mathematics and married Leslie Barrows in 1957. After graduating from Albany Medical College in 1963, he served in Vietnam as a captain in the United States Army, commanding a mobile army surgical hospital unit. Upon returning from Vietnam, Dr. Pelletier worked in private practice as a neurosurgeon and resided in Albany for more than 40 years. Dr. Pelletier is survived by his wife, Leslie; daughter, Sarah; son and daughter-in-law, Valmore III and Sandra Pelletier; and son and daughter-in-law, Eric Peter and Tracy Pelletier; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Stephen. Dr. Pelletier's life will be celebrated in a private family ceremony in Northeastern, Mass. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Folds of Honor. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020