Pillai, Velayudhan LOCUST GROVE, Va. Vel Pillai, 76, previously of Latham, died from pneumonia at his home in Locust Grove, Va., November 18, 2019. He received a Ph.D. in economics (public finance) from Maxwell School at Syracuse University where he was a recipient of a Fulbright-Hayes Scholarship. While at Syracuse, he met Karlye Gill. They were married in 1977 at Nehru University New Delhi, India. He retired as a budget analyst for the New York State Division of the Budget in 2007. Surviving him are his wife Karlye Pillai; mother-in-law Hazel Gill; daughter Dair T. Pillai, Esq.; son Lt. Col. (U.S. Army) Chad M. Pillai; daughter-in-law Maribel and her son Carlos Santana; granddaughter Katelyn A. Pillai; and buddy Sherlock beagle. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, traveling, driving his Tesla, reading and volunteering at the Orange County VA Animal Shelter. The world lost a man of utmost integrity and generosity who cared deeply about the planet and its inhabitants. Following cremation, interment will be in Hope Cemetery Corning, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204.



