Landry, Velma A. GREENFIELD CENTER Velma A. Landry, age 86, died on June 2, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Velma was born on November 21, 1933, in Grafton, Mass. to the late Abel and Yvonne (Bourque) Allain. Velma attended Grafton High School, graduating class of 1952. Velma worked as a soda jerk in her brother-in-law Hector Vincent's, Soda Parlor while in high school as well as in an insurance company as a receptionist, and then as a dental assistant. Velma met and married her husband, Bernard on June 9, 1956, and together they raised ten children. Velma absolutely adored her trips to Maine where she summered often and did some house sitting and caretaking. She was a 4H Leader as well as a member of the Schenectady County Home Bureau. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was also involved in many other charitable groups. Above all, she loved her family. She enjoyed her favorite pets, Tiger, Billie Jean, Walter and Spooky. After Bernard retired they traveled together to Austria in 1992, Hong Kong in 1993, Russia in 1994, China in 1995, and Venice, Italy in 1996. After Bernard passed she continued her travels to Thailand in 1998, experiencing a camel ride in Egypt in 1999, cruising the Duro River of Portugal in 2000, Cruise through Alaska in 2001, Russia in 2002, South America in 2006, Venice to Greece in 2007, enjoyed a Canadian Thanksgiving with Cousins in New Brunswick in 2008, a Cruise from Bucharest to Vienna in 2010, cruising the Fiords of Norway in 2012, and Hawaii in 2015. Velma is survived by her wonderful children, Peter Landry (Rene), Francis Landry (Nancy), Elizabeth Landry-Fain, Donna Landry-Rutland (Eric), Christine Landry-Phelps (Richard), Thomas Landry (Cheryl), and Paula Landry-Jackson (Gregory); grandchildren, Ian DeThomas, Kathleen Landry, Heather Landry, Meredith Landry-Oram (Rob), Daniel Landry (Laura), Eric Landry (Jordan), Jessica Landry-Shults, Travis Landry (Danielle), Stephanie Scribner, Caitlin Phelps, Rachel Phelps, Heidi Landry, Mitchell Harrington (Kaleina), Bryan Harrington, and Sean Jackson; great-grandchildren, Bradford Oram and Daphne Oram, Kylee Shults and Alana Shults, Maggie Landry and Trenton Landry, and Hunter Harrington; as well as her sister Gloria Allain-Vincent of Georgia; and her brother in-law Norman Landry (Madeline) of New Jersey. Along with her parents, Velma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Landry in 1997; a son Bruce in 1986; a son Steven in 2009; and another son Richard in 2017. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, at 12 p.m. via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY, 12019. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Velma's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.