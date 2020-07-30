Turner, Velma Jean ALBANY V. Jean Turner, 71, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Jean was the daughter of the late Kenneth Turner and Nellie Samson. She was an avid reader, loved sewing, knitting, cooking and spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her beloved son, Christian Ellis; her sisters, Kathy, Sue, and Donna; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ken; and her former husband Philip Ellis. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Friday, July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, burial will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com