1/1
Velma Lewis Wexler
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wexler, Velma Lewis DELMAR Velma Lewis Wexler of Delmar died on September 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 23, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Vivian Frank Lewis and Velma Edson Lewis France. Her Dutch ancestors were among the earliest settlers of the Hudson Valley. Velma graduated from Saugerties Central High School in 1960, from Albany Business College in 1961, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Albany in 1975. She started working at the N.Y.S. Health Department as a stenographer in 1961 and retired from the N.Y.S. Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities as regional director in the division of quality assurance in 1997. She enjoyed tennis and Mahjong and her summers at the Saratoga Race Course. She doted on her cats. Velma was predeceased by her husband, Philip Wexler; siblings, Vernon Lewis and Van Lewis; and step-granddaughter Zoe Lobdell. She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Janet (Edward) Lindner and Joyce (George) Sarachan; her four step-grandchildren, Zachary Lobdell, Nora Lindner, Risa Sarachan, and Mark Sarachan; one step-great-grandchild, Hudson James Lewis Lobdell; a nephew, Vernon J. Lewis Jr., and several cousins. There will be a calling hour for family and friends on Monday, October 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. An outdoor Lutheran service will follow at 12 p.m. at Briarwood Mausoleum, Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany. Based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements, masks are required and social distancing should be observed both inside and outside during visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA, 22172. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
Briarwood Mausoleum, Memory Gardens Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved