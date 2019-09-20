Vera Johnson (1925 - 2019)
  • "Heaven has gained a Angel so beautiful so graceful and..."
    - Nakia Person
Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. John's COGIC
74 Fourth Ave.
Albany, NY
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. John's COGIC
74 Fourth Ave.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Johnson, Vera ALBANY Vera Johnson, 94, passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1925, Vossburg, Miss. to Milton and Theola Trotter. She was predeceased by her husband Dan Johnson; and daughter Mae Joyce Johnson. Her survivors include Lucy McNeal (Nathan), Lee Manuel Johnson (Marnita); brother Elder Leo Trotter; and sister Gertrude Graham. Services at 11 a.m. on September 21, with viewing from 9-11 a.m. in Greater St. John's COGIC, 74 Fourth Ave., Albany. Interment in Graceland Cemetery.

