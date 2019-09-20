Johnson, Vera ALBANY Vera Johnson, 94, passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1925, Vossburg, Miss. to Milton and Theola Trotter. She was predeceased by her husband Dan Johnson; and daughter Mae Joyce Johnson. Her survivors include Lucy McNeal (Nathan), Lee Manuel Johnson (Marnita); brother Elder Leo Trotter; and sister Gertrude Graham. Services at 11 a.m. on September 21, with viewing from 9-11 a.m. in Greater St. John's COGIC, 74 Fourth Ave., Albany. Interment in Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019