McNeal, Vera Lee LAKELAND, Fla. Vera Lee McNeal, 71 of Albany, passed peacefully away in her sleep February 9, 2020, after a long a valiant fight against breast cancer. She was born to the late Mae Ethel Bounds and her beloved father, the late Billy Shanks on May 19, 1948, in Clark County (Shubuta), Miss. Vera relocated to Dover, Del. in 1968, and later moved to Albany in 1969, where she met her husband, Harold McNeal of Plant City, Fla. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Harold; her two sons, Daniel and Damon McNeal; her daughter-in-law, Robin McNeal; and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Christopher, Laila and Naveen. She is also survived by her brothers, Billy Joe and Willie Ray (Bertha); and sisters, Jean, Ora Mae, Elmarie and Maggieline. She also loved her brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney, Richard, Gregory, Gary, Sandra, Sharon, Brenda, Linda and Graciela. Vera adored and loved her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends whom she considered family. Vera's career spanned from Albany Memorial and St. Peter's Hospitals, before retiring in 1990. She later became a home aide, offering services, care and companionship to those who were battling terminal illnesses. She remained a noble, servant of the Father, The Holy Ghost and our Lord and savior Jesus Christ until day of her transition. Vera's life will be celebrated Saturday, February 15, 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist, 804 Renfro Street, Plant City, FL 33563.



