Brooks, Vera R. GUILDERLAND A star went out for a special person this day, July 27, 2020. It is with a sad and heavy heart to announce the passing of Vera "Gram" Brooks. She had a happy, healthy life all the way up to the amazing age of 106. Vera was born on October 4, 1913, in Nova Scotia, Canada on the First Nation Bear River Mi'kmaq Reservation. In 1936, she moved to Albany, where she met her husband Charles M. Brooks. They were married for 66 years until his passing. She kept care of her own home up to the very last day of life and was always the life of the party. Her love for her family and friends mixed with the hint of tenacity kept her going strong in her older age. She had lived through many historical moments such as both World Wars, the Cold War and the influenza pandemic, to name a few. Vera was a jack of all trades. She was a seamstress, nanny/housekeeper, fabric sales woman, farmer, real estate agent, hairdresser, a member of the ladies auxiliary at Westmere Fire Department for 83 years, belonged to the McKownville United Methodist Church, was a member of the Super Sams Camping Club, one amazing cook and a grandmother to all. Gram joins her husband, Charles; her mother and father, Allie and Levi (Benson) Brooks; her three brothers, Wilfred, James and Andrew (Bud) Brooks; and her sister Jean (Mrs. George Fletcher) in heaven. She leaves behind her son, Charles V. Brooks and his wife Trudy; her grandchildren, Kim Whalen (husband Mike), Jeff Brooks (wife Janine), and Pam Sullivan (husband Bill); four great-grandchildren, Chloe Sullivan, Michael Whalen, Ryan Whalen and Allison Brooks. She also leaves behind extended family, the Liberty's and the Nelsons'; several nieces and nephews; and friends who will sadly miss her. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com