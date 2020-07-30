1/1
Vera R. Brooks
1913 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brooks, Vera R. GUILDERLAND A star went out for a special person this day, July 27, 2020. It is with a sad and heavy heart to announce the passing of Vera "Gram" Brooks. She had a happy, healthy life all the way up to the amazing age of 106. Vera was born on October 4, 1913, in Nova Scotia, Canada on the First Nation Bear River Mi'kmaq Reservation. In 1936, she moved to Albany, where she met her husband Charles M. Brooks. They were married for 66 years until his passing. She kept care of her own home up to the very last day of life and was always the life of the party. Her love for her family and friends mixed with the hint of tenacity kept her going strong in her older age. She had lived through many historical moments such as both World Wars, the Cold War and the influenza pandemic, to name a few. Vera was a jack of all trades. She was a seamstress, nanny/housekeeper, fabric sales woman, farmer, real estate agent, hairdresser, a member of the ladies auxiliary at Westmere Fire Department for 83 years, belonged to the McKownville United Methodist Church, was a member of the Super Sams Camping Club, one amazing cook and a grandmother to all. Gram joins her husband, Charles; her mother and father, Allie and Levi (Benson) Brooks; her three brothers, Wilfred, James and Andrew (Bud) Brooks; and her sister Jean (Mrs. George Fletcher) in heaven. She leaves behind her son, Charles V. Brooks and his wife Trudy; her grandchildren, Kim Whalen (husband Mike), Jeff Brooks (wife Janine), and Pam Sullivan (husband Bill); four great-grandchildren, Chloe Sullivan, Michael Whalen, Ryan Whalen and Allison Brooks. She also leaves behind extended family, the Liberty's and the Nelsons'; several nieces and nephews; and friends who will sadly miss her. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved