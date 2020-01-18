Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Vera T. OP Adams. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Teresian House 200 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adams, Sister Vera T. OP ALBANY Sister Vera T. Adams, OP passed away on December 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Vera Mary Tansley and George Henry Adams of Jenkintown, Pa. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Robert, Walter, and George; and her sisters, Mary, Helen, and Frances. In 1947, she entered the Little Sisters of the Poor in Maryland and spent many years in France taking care of the elderly patients in her care. Feeling a call to a more prayerful life, she left the Little Sisters and entered the Dominican Monastery in Syracuse in 1981 where she made her novitiate and was Solemnly professed on March 25, 1988. She was very dedicated to her daily Rosary Hour of Guard and chanting the Liturgy of the Hours. Sister Vera was very welcoming and had a listening ear for those who came to the monastery or called on the phone for prayers or who needed some reassuring consolation. She had a twinkle in her eyes and a ready smile for everyone. Gardening was her special gift and she spent many hours weeding and planting which was a joy for her and for the Sisters who saw the beauty she created. When the Syracuse Monastery was closed, Sister joined the Springfield Monastery. When the time came that she needed skilled care, she and five other Sisters were admitted to the Teresian House on July 12, 2018. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, where her memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave a message, please visit











Adams, Sister Vera T. OP ALBANY Sister Vera T. Adams, OP passed away on December 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Vera Mary Tansley and George Henry Adams of Jenkintown, Pa. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Robert, Walter, and George; and her sisters, Mary, Helen, and Frances. In 1947, she entered the Little Sisters of the Poor in Maryland and spent many years in France taking care of the elderly patients in her care. Feeling a call to a more prayerful life, she left the Little Sisters and entered the Dominican Monastery in Syracuse in 1981 where she made her novitiate and was Solemnly professed on March 25, 1988. She was very dedicated to her daily Rosary Hour of Guard and chanting the Liturgy of the Hours. Sister Vera was very welcoming and had a listening ear for those who came to the monastery or called on the phone for prayers or who needed some reassuring consolation. She had a twinkle in her eyes and a ready smile for everyone. Gardening was her special gift and she spent many hours weeding and planting which was a joy for her and for the Sisters who saw the beauty she created. When the Syracuse Monastery was closed, Sister joined the Springfield Monastery. When the time came that she needed skilled care, she and five other Sisters were admitted to the Teresian House on July 12, 2018. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, where her memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave a message, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close