Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verla Wagoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verla H. Wagoner


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Verla H. Wagoner Obituary
Wagoner, Verla H. WATERVLIET Verla Hope (Duncan) Wagoner, 101, received her angel wings on March 25, 2019. Born on July 9, 1917, in Egan, S.D, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Hazel M. (Stombaugh) Duncan of Egan. Verla enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II on December 10, 1943. She married Morgan M. Wagoner of Albany on September 27, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband Morgan in 1975; two sisters, Erma Delay and Grace Amdahl; three brothers, Arthur I., Dwain C., and Dwight D. Duncan, all of South Dakota; and great-granddaughter Emily Ann Wagoner, Latham. Verla was a lifetime member of the American Legion with membership for over 70 years, most recently the Zaloga Post. She also volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Albany, for over 21 years. Verla was also a member of Silver Sneakers program at ABC Sports, Latham up until her death. She is survived by her three children, Arthur M. (Grace Salerno) Wagoner of Latham, Eileen H. Wagoner (Ed Lorea) Guiry of Dover, Del., and Janet M. Wagoner (the late Albert) Belkay of Watervliet; four grandchildren, Steven Wagoner of Clifton Park, Sarah Wagoner (Michael Hagerty) of Latham, Joseph Hansen of Brunswick and Shannon Guiry Quinonez of Dover; plus nine great-grandchildren who Verla adored. Funeral services and viewing will be held at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Monday, April 1, at 10-11:30 a.m. The service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the American Legion in Verla Wagoner's name. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or to order flowers for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now