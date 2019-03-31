Wagoner, Verla H. WATERVLIET Verla Hope (Duncan) Wagoner, 101, received her angel wings on March 25, 2019. Born on July 9, 1917, in Egan, S.D, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Hazel M. (Stombaugh) Duncan of Egan. Verla enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II on December 10, 1943. She married Morgan M. Wagoner of Albany on September 27, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband Morgan in 1975; two sisters, Erma Delay and Grace Amdahl; three brothers, Arthur I., Dwain C., and Dwight D. Duncan, all of South Dakota; and great-granddaughter Emily Ann Wagoner, Latham. Verla was a lifetime member of the American Legion with membership for over 70 years, most recently the Zaloga Post. She also volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Albany, for over 21 years. Verla was also a member of Silver Sneakers program at ABC Sports, Latham up until her death. She is survived by her three children, Arthur M. (Grace Salerno) Wagoner of Latham, Eileen H. Wagoner (Ed Lorea) Guiry of Dover, Del., and Janet M. Wagoner (the late Albert) Belkay of Watervliet; four grandchildren, Steven Wagoner of Clifton Park, Sarah Wagoner (Michael Hagerty) of Latham, Joseph Hansen of Brunswick and Shannon Guiry Quinonez of Dover; plus nine great-grandchildren who Verla adored. Funeral services and viewing will be held at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Monday, April 1, at 10-11:30 a.m. The service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the American Legion in Verla Wagoner's name. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or to order flowers for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary