Verne G. Wells
Wells, Verne G. BALLSTON SPA Verne G. Wells passed in peace at the age of 86 on June 30, 2020. He was born in Dexter, N.Y. on May 12, 1934, to Fred and Emma Wells. After high school he went to work on the railroad and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953. Once out of the U.S. Navy he enrolled in Clarkson University where he painted murals throughout his dorm that can still be seen there today. For 42 years he was an operations manager for Sears and then for Key Bank. Verne had a love for art and painting which was passed down to his son as well as his granddaughter Jolie. He loved basketball and played in an adult league until he was in his seventies. Verne always had a smile on his face and was known for being a jokester. Verne is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Diana Wells; he was an amazing doting father to his son, Frederick Michael Wells (Joyce). He is also survived by his brother Jack (Chris); two beautiful granddaughters, Emma Regina and her mother Kelly Schafer, and Jolie Wells; grandson Jordan Wynne; his nephews; and his best friend Dennis Gibbson who still resides in Dexter, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Social distancing and masks will be required per CDC guidelines. A private service will be held with burial in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Verne may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
