LaMountain, Vernon M. ALBANY Vernon M. LaMountain, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Vernon was the son of the late Foster LaMountain and Ruth (Williams) LaMountain. Vernon proudly served his country with honorable discharge with the United States Army. He retired from the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Curtis and Gary LaMountain; his sister Sandra Sill; and his brothers-in-law, William Drebitko and Edward Sill. Vernon is survived by his sisters, Jane Drebitko, Linda (Victor) Furnari and Donna (Michael) Dunn; cousins and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. A private military service will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the - Albany, 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 or to Albany Med. Cardiac Care Unit, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC119, Albany, NY, 12208 in Vernon's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020