Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162

Bernacki, Veronica Alice BALLSTON SPA Veronica A. (Hoag) Bernacki, age 91, died peacefully with her daughter Joyce by her side on March 20, 2020. Born in Lakewood, N.J. on July 16, 1928, Veronica was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Degnan) Hoag. She spent her early years in Easton, N.Y. At the age of nine she went to live with her Aunt Margaret in Yonkers after the death of her mother. She would later return to Easton where she would complete her teenage years. Following her marriage in 1946, Veronica moved to Latham and later Clifton Park, where she raised her family. She dedicated much of her life to her home and her family but also was dedicated to her career as a waitress. She was initially employed by the former Hendrick Hudson Hotel in Troy and for more than 20 years at the former Silver Spur Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge at the Latham Traffic Circle. Upon its closing Veronica worked in various union banquet facilities as a lead server from where she retired. Veronica was devout in her Catholic faith and was always focused on her family who filled her heart with great pride. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren enjoying summer cookouts and holidays with them, traveling to San Francisco to visit her daughter Pamela, spending time with friends, and trying her luck at local casinos. She also enjoyed gardening and creating a beautiful home for her family. She liked nothing more than to tell it like it is and make everyone laugh. She was proud to say "I'm Irish, Catholic and a Democrat!" Veronica was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John P. Bernacki; her loving daughters, Andrea J. Lattan and Pamela M. Bernacki; and her siblings, Mary Sprague, Dorothy Harris and Joseph Hoag. Veronica was a loving mother to Michael (Jane) Bernacki of Melrose, Michele (Frank) Nistico of Colonie, Stephanie Wood of Carlisle, Joyce Bernacki of Ballston Spa and David (Theresa) Bernacki of Malta; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Joe) Crepin, Paul Lattan, Shannon (Adam) Titshaw, Michele (Neil) Matthews, Sheri Lattan, Mark (Omaira) Nistico, Lisa (Al) Moak, Jason (Dana) Bernacki, Jessica Harper, David (Hilary) Bernacki, Sarah (Eric) Mastrofski, Michael (Jennifer) Rafferty and Ann-Marie (Chris) Glover. She is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her nephew, Larry Sprague for his love and devotion to Veronica over her lifetime. She shared a special relationship with her youngest daughter, Joyce. Joyce was her best friend, constant companion and caregiver. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her cardiologist Dr. Benton and the Kindred nursing staff for their care. At a time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, the family is respecting the recommendation for services to be limited to immediate family and held privately. We will celebrate the beautiful life that Veronica lived, with all family and friends who loved her, at a more appropriate time. Contributions, in memory of Veronica, may be made to ALSAC/ , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.







