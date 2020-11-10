1/
Veronica Bak
Bak, Veronica CLIFTON PARK Veronica Keating Bak, 81 of Clifton Park, the beloved wife of John A. Bak of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Troy and raised in Green Island, she was the daughter of the late H. Raymond and Marjorie L. Williams Keating and was a graduate of Healty High School. Mrs. Bak was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the beloved wife of John; sister of Sister Jean Keating, CSJ of Latham, Ellen Malone of Springfield, Mass. and William (late, Renee) Keating of New Hampshire; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews grandnieces and nephews. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. In keeping with Ronnie's wishes, there is no public visitation. Facial covering, six foot social distancing and capacity limitations must be adhered to. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 385 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 or to Saratoga Co. Animal Shelter, 6010 County Fair, Rd., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, in memory of Veronica Bak. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
