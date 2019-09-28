|
Cox, Veronica Brosky NORTH GREENBUSH Veronica Brosky Cox, 93 of Blooming Grove Drive, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Cohoes, she was daughter of the late Adam Brosky and Ethel Micewicz Brosky; and wife of the late William Cox. They married in April of 1947. She was raised in Watervliet and resided in South Troy for many years before moving back to the family residence in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. Mrs. Cox was a machine operator for Tek Hughes in Watervliet, retiring in 1988. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy. Survivors include her children, David G. (DeeDee) Cox of Stillwater, Denise A. (Frank) Gilanelli of New Jersey, Robert (Joanne) Cox of Latham, Susan C. (John Jr.) Brady of Troy, Donna J. (James) Connor of Wilton and Kathleen C. (Wayne) Geiser of West Sand Lake; seven grandchildren, Christine (Bill) Good, David (Amy Chen) Cox, Nicholas Gilanelli, Kara (Corey) Taylor, Nicole (Matt) Guilfoy, Brendan Brady and Jaclyn (Matt) Heiser; three great-grandchildren, Violet and Rowan Good and Ophelia Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor B1 for their loving care. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, September 29, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Veronica Cox to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019