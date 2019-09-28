|
Cox, Veronica Brosky NORTH GREENBUSH Veronica Brosky Cox, 93 of Blooming Grove Drive, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. A special thank you to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor B1 for their loving care. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral service on Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019