Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Ave.
Troy, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Ave.
Troy, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Brosky Cox


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Brosky Cox Obituary
Cox, Veronica Brosky NORTH GREENBUSH Veronica Brosky Cox, 93 of Blooming Grove Drive, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. A special thank you to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor B1 for their loving care. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral service on Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now