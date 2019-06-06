Veronica Larin

Obituary
Larin, Veronica BRUNSWICK Veronica "Ronnie" (St. John) Larin, 88, crossed over on October 4, 2018, peacefully surrounded by loving family. Born in Cadyville, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herbert St. John and the late Sophronia Ethel Pelkey St. John; and the wife for 67 years of the late Jean "Bud" Larin. She was a graduate of Boonville High School and held numerous jobs in the accounting field. Ronnie liked to cook, bowl, play bingo, do crossword puzzles, was an avid animal lover and a huge fan of golfer Tiger Woods. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ronnie was a gentle, warm, loving person. She is survived by her three children, Daniel (Luella) Larin, Linda (late Robert) Haner and Bonnie Bornt; seven grandchildren, Nathan Larin, Rachel (Dan) Kreski, Randall (Kathleen) Haner, Matthew (Lisa) Haner, Shannon Carrothers (David Hubbard), Brandi (Joseph Bellmore) Bornt, and Joshua Bornt; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a devoted lifetime friend, Fred (late Rose) Toussaint. Ronnie was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth (late Frank) Cocca, Pearl (late Aubrey) McCanney, Herbert (late Dolores) St. John and Shirley (late William) Howard. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, Troy on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. Burial will be private.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019
