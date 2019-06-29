Veronica M. Pettograsso

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Obituary
Pettograsso, Veronica M. LOUDONVILLE Veronica M. Pettograsso, 88 of Loudonville, passed into the hands of her Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Veronica's family on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in memory of Veronica M. Pettograsso. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union from June 29 to June 30, 2019
