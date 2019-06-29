Pettograsso, Veronica M. LOUDONVILLE Veronica M. Pettograsso, 88 of Loudonville, passed into the hands of her Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Veronica's family on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in memory of Veronica M. Pettograsso. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 29 to June 30, 2019