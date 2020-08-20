1/
Vicki Klementzos
1953 - 2020
Klementzos, Vicki CLIFTON PARK Vicki Klementzos, age 67 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on March 25, 1953, she was the daughter of Theodora Kambellos and the late Efthimios Kambellos. She was predeceased by her sister Panayiota. Vicki was a co-founder of Grecian Gardens Restaurant in Halfmoon for over 25 years, where she will always be remembered for smiling and greeting her customers. She was an active member in the Capital Region Greek Orthodox church community, volunteering for many events. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Ava. She is survived by her husband Kostas Klementzos; sons, Bill (Courtney) Klementzos and Mathew Klementzos; her brothers, Kostas and Yiannis; her sister Christina; and her granddaughter Ava. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, August 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd, Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
