Shary, Vicki Lynn CLIFTON PARK Vicki Lynn Shary, 71 of Amity Pointe Court, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 24, 1948, and was the daughter of Rebecca Moyer Reif of Utah and the late John "Jack" Reif. She was a graduate of Highland High School, class of 1966 in Salt Lake City and has a B.S. from SUNY Buffalo. She was the beloved wife of Shahrokh "Rock" Shary whom she married on September 15, 1967. Vicki retired after 30 years in the banking industry from Key Bank, NA. She was the devoted mother of Sheila (Peter) Candler of Franklin, N.J.; sister of Steve (Linda) Reif of Utah and Patricia (Spencer) Henderson of Missouri and the late John "Bob" Reif (Elenna of Utah); cherished grandmother of Lindsey Victoria Candler and Sophie Elizabeth Candler; daughter-in- law of Malak (Omana) Shary of California; sister-in-law of Shahab (Christie) Shary and Shanin (Janina) Shary all of California; also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced in Salt Lake City. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110, () or to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 (Communityhospice.org) in Vicki L. Shary's memory. Please share memories or photos to Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019