  • "GARY AND FAMILY, I am so sorry for your loss. We will miss..."
    - Robin Kretzler
  • "Gary I am sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and..."
    - Kent Secor
  • "Gary and family, we are so sorry for your loss."
    - Jim & Lori Zareski
  • "Gary & Family: Jil and I would like to express our..."
    - Jim and Jil Denn
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Delmar Reformed Church
Delmar, NY
Drinkwine, Vickie L. DELMAR Vickie (Goff) Drinkwine passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after courageous battles with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. Vickie was born and raised in Ticonderoga, N.Y. She is survived by her husband Gary Drinkwine; stepsons, Keith and Kevin Drinkwine; sisters, Kay and Theresa; and brothers, Charles and Richard. A service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 3 p.m. in the Delmar Reformed Church, Delmar. A reception will follow.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019
