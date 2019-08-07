Drinkwine, Vickie L. DELMAR Vickie (Goff) Drinkwine passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after courageous battles with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. Vickie was born and raised in Ticonderoga, N.Y. She is survived by her husband Gary Drinkwine; stepsons, Keith and Kevin Drinkwine; sisters, Kay and Theresa; and brothers, Charles and Richard. A service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 3 p.m. in the Delmar Reformed Church, Delmar. A reception will follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019