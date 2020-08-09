1/1
Victor Benson
Benson, Victor ROTTERDAM Victor Benson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Victor was the son of the late Joseph and Sara Benson. Victor was the devoted husband to Nancy Benson. They were married 60 years. Victor had a great passion for riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles with friends and AS HOG Club members. He was dedicated to driving school bus for the Guilderland School District for 17 years. Victor worked in the graphic arts and printing industry over 44 years and mastered his trade holding positions in production, management, and sales. He began his career with Artistic Press and then worked for Whitehurst Printing and Acme Press. Victor is survived by his son Victor (Laurie); daughter Beverly Hobbs (Scott); and son Steven; grandsons, Ian Hobbs (Shannon), and Jessie Hobbs (Raney); granddaughters, Carly Benson, Sarah Benson, and Jordyn Benson; great-grandchildren, Sophia Hobbs, Riley Hobbs, Lucas Burnetter, and Kyleigh Busch; sister Edythe Rosenblum (Al); brother Marshall Benson (Noreen); predeceased by brother Leonard (Mary); sisters, Cecile Papell and Lillian Sasso (Leonard); and many nieces and nephews. In the following of the family's wishes, there will be no service at this time. Vic rescued his companion dog Ginger from the Guilderland Animal Shelter. Donations in Vic's memory may be sent to the shelter at P.O. Box 339, 5209 Western Tpke., Guilderland, NY, 12084. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
