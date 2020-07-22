Hansen, Victor D. CLARKSVILLE Victor D. Hansen, 82 of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Albany on September 29, 1937, Victor was the son of the late Markus and Emma Hansen. Victor graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Following graduation, Victor joined the Navy and spent three years aboard the Samuel B. Roberts Destroyer Escort. Vic worked many years in the insurance business including several years running Hansen Insurance with his late wife Barbara. He also worked many years for Bethlehem Central School District for their transportation department before retiring in 2000. Vic was a proud member of the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company for 65 years. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. He and his wife Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and many good friends. Victor was predeceased by his wife Barbara. Survivors include his sister Judy Pisarski; his son Christian (Christine); and grandchildren, Marcella and David Hansen. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they gave Victor over the past year and a half. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Victor on Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville. Memorial contributions may be made in Victor's name to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Squad, 2178 Tarrytown Rd, Clarksville, NY, 12041. applebeefuneralhome.com