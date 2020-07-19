Rainville, Victor J. COLONIE Victor J. Rainville passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, in his home in the presence of his loving family. He was the son of Victor Rainville and Edna Rainville House, and stepson of Vrooman House. He graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1957, where he had loved playing the trombone with the school band. Following that, he served in the U.S. Army for six years during which time he met Irene Ostiguy, whom he would later marry and spend the rest of his life with. Vic was a proud and encouraging husband, father and grandfather. He loved music and enjoyed the several years he spent singing with the Our Lady of Mercy choir. He is survived by his wife Irene (Ostiguy) Rainville; daughter Eva; and granddaughter Laura. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lilian (Ronald) Ramsey, Alice LaPorte, Lucille (Frederick) MacNaughton, Helen Martin, Marie Maycheck, MaryAnn (Michael) Kospa, Rose (Patricia Ford) Ryan and Doris (Michael) Della Rocca; several nephews and nieces; and his loving dog Sierra. A public viewing will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, July 21, from 5-7 p.m. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vic's immediate family will not be physically present during the public viewing, but will be available virtually to see and speak with. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice appropriate social distancing. Vic's family would like to recognize the efforts and dedication of the kind and caring staff at The Community Hospice, and specifically those of Darren, Nick and Joe, who helped provide him great comfort during his final months. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider donating to this fine organization: communityhospice.org/donate
or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com