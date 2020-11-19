Blanchet, Victor L. BERNE Victor L. Blanchet, 93 of Berne, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Greene Meadows Nursing Home in Catskill. Victor was born in Albany, the son of the late Andrew and Regina DuBruy Blanchet, and he lived in the area all his life. He was a veteran of World War II, serving from 1945 to 1947. Victor is survived by his sisters-in-law, Marion Blanchet, and Jeanette Blanchette; his brother-in-law Kenneth Helm; and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Regina M. Helm, Beatrice Czwakiel, and Annette Phelan; and his brothers, Leo Edmund Blanchet and Theodore "Al" Blanchette. The Blanchet family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Kimberly Conway for all of the assistance and kindness she extended to Victor over many years. Due to restrictions caused by the current virus pandemic, services cannot be held in the family's church that would accommodate all family and friends. Services are being postponed in the hope that all can gather in the future to remember Victor. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
.