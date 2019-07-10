Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Nerses. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Entombment Following Services Albany Rural Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nerses, Victor VOORHEESVILLE Victor Nerses, 88, passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019. Son of the late Harry Sr. and Ardemis Kharian, Victor was a first generation American of immigrants who escaped the Armenian genocide. He was born and raised in Providence, R.I. The family was poor and, after losing his father at age 12, he took an apprenticeship in watch repair to bring in extra money for the family. He attended the University of Rhode Island majoring in physics which his family would point to as the start of his lifelong obsession with the scientific method and developing copious amounts of data on anything and everything. During that time, while working as a lifeguard at a local Rhode Island beach, he met his wife of 58 years, Charlotte. She liked to tease that when he was lifeguarding he would ignore her, giving her some excuse about being there to save lives. After his graduation in 1954, the couple moved to Troy where Victor earned his master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Victor took a job working for the Atomic Energy Commission at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory from 1967-1977. On more than one occasion he briefed Admiral Hyman Rickover directly and would speak reverently while reminiscing about these interactions. While living in Delmar, Victor and Charlotte started a family and raised three rambunctious boys. Having lost his father early in life, he worked hard to be there for his three sons. In 1977, he moved the family to Maryland and started the next phase of his career at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Bethesda, Md. There he worked his way up to project manager for several nuclear power plants such as St. Lucie Unit 2 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Victor finally retired from the NRC at the age of 75 having earned his 40-year Service Pin. Right after retiring, Victor and Charlotte moved back to Voorheesville, to be closer to family and loved ones. During this phase of his life he was a dedicated, round the clock caretaker for his wife, who had been afflicted with COPD. Victor himself lived a very healthy and active lifestyle that included playing tennis year around and practicing yoga and Pilates. He physically appeared much younger than his 88 years. Victor was a man of strong Christian faith. He was demonstratively loving toward his family-always a steady presence with sage advice. Victor's kind heart, positive attitude, and charisma endeared him to everyone he met. His memory will be cherished and he will be deeply missed. Victor was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Harry Nerses Jr.; and his sisters, Vera Hoffman and Virginia Giso. He is survived by his three sons, Victor E. Nerses (Carol Huber-Nerses), Scott Nerses, and Gregory Nerses (Julie Sanday); and his five grandchildren, Tiffany Campbell, Jacob, Katherine, Kevin, and Alexander Nerses. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Christian, Edward and Jenevieve Nerses, and Darien and Gabrielle Campbell. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Victor's family on Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home.Entombment will immediately follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.







