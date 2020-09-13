Gush, Victor R. SCHODACK Victor R. Gush, 79,of Schodack, passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born in Cohoes on September 27, 1940, the son of Winifred and Victor Gush and the stepson of Carmella Gush. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Victor was initially employed by the ITEK Corporation and then became a real estate broker with the Bob Howard firm, where he co-founded the commercial real estate department. His dedication and commitment met with success. During that time, he was awarded the Picotte award, designating him as broker of the year. Victor's lifelong passion for developing real estate was aided greatly by his strong work ethic and love of people. His patience, wisdom and gentleness were always evident. He was able to see through the complications of any situation and quickly find a solution to any problem. In 1969 he formed a partnership with Jean Daigle and together they developed residential realty subdivisions. He was a visionary in everything he did, and in particular, had an acumen for the development of waterfront properties. Notably, in Lake George he participated in the development of Green Harbour, Juniper Hills, and the Four Seasons. He also developed the Admiral's Watch, Riverwalk on Hudson and Center Island North. His life's work also produced quality housing for seniors at the Landings, in Halfmoon, and the Village of Saratoga. His problem-solving hard work and unwavering optimism made challenging projects on the drawing table become reality. He served his country during the Vietnam War era. Victor and his wife, Linda Loik Gush, who survives, were married on October 3, 1971. They shared a loving inseparable relationship filled with activities such as boating, skiing, flying, dining and socializing with many friends in the community. Vic was also an accomplished pilot, historian, and antique car enthusiast. Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Gayle Loik, and Patricia Loik Fitzsimmons and her spouse William; and numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hour 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schodack. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, or the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., 150 Yardville, NJ 08620