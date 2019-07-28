Urbielewicz, Victor SHUSHAN Victor Urbielewicz, 94 of Shushan, passed away peacefully Fri day, July 26, 2019, at his residence. Born in Amsterdam, October 1, 1924, he was the son of the late Francis and Karolyna (Kuklauha) Urbielewicz. Victor graduated from the Wilbur Lynch High School in Amsterdam and he then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during World War II. Following his discharge, he attended Hudson Valley Community College earning an associate's degree. Victor worked in Power Control for Niagara Mohawk in Albany retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem. Victor was a boy scout leader and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sara Dubuque and all of his siblings. Victor is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Veronese Urbielewicz; a son, Don (Karen) Urbielewicz of Corrales, N.M.; stepchildren, Tim (Carol) Rioux of Old Forge, N.Y., Lisa (Russ) Heidrich of Apalachin, N.Y. and Steven (Tena) Rioux of Cohoes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Keith Dubuque, Laura Dubuque and Jason Rioux. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem. A calling hour will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral Mass. A reception will be in the church hall following the Mass. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Friday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Victor may be made to the Salem Food Pantry, P.O. Box 476, Salem, NY 12865. To offer condolences or share memories of Victor, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019