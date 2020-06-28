Victoria B. Mitchell
Mitchell, Victoria B. NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. On June 11, 2020, Victoria Breault Mitchell found peace after a two year battle with Alzheimer's disease and a brief struggle with COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Martin J. Mitchell and daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine Breault. Born on April 29, 1929, Vicky resided in Waterford, N.Y. for 86 years before moving to Rhode Island to be closer to family. She graduated from Waterford High School and retired from Norton Company in Watervliet, N.Y. Vicky was also a volunteer at Our Lady of Hope Residence in Latham, the St Vincent de Paul Society and Faith Formation Program at St. Mary's Church in Waterford. While she enjoyed living in the Ocean State and all her friends at the Village at Waterman Lake and ultimately St. Antoine's Residence, Victoria never lost her New York state of mind. From North Carolina, Vicky is survived by her daughter Michele and son-in-law Gary Storr; and her grandsons, Tristan and Kyler. From Rhode Island, she is survived by her daughter Maura and son-in-law Doug Beck; and her grandsons, Mitchell (Alexis), Martin, and Keith. Vicky is also survived by her brother Edward (Carol) Breault of Latham; and brother-in-law John Terrence (Mary Ann) Mitchell of Delmar. "Tora" is survived by several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her sister Betty McEnroe; and brother Jack Breault. A funeral Mass and commitment ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Church in Waterford, N.Y. on Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Stillwater, NY. Arrangements are with Brendese Funeral Home in Waterford, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 60 Walnut St. Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or JDRF.org


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Michele Im sorry to read of your Moms passing. I have very fond memories of her during our years @ CCHS.
Kate Newland Morgan
Acquaintance
