Marzec, Victoria M. EAST BERLIN, Conn. Victoria M. Marzec, 92, passed away peacefully at the Home of the Good Shepard in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Victoria is survived by her two children, Karen Marzec-Sciolino (John) and Michael Andrew Marzec (Katherine) currently of Prescott Valley, Ariz. Victoria is also survived by her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the LaSalle School Needy Boys' Fund, 391 Western Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019