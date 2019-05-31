Hoffman, Victoria M. Work AVERILL PARK Victoria M. Work Hoffman, 28 of Radley Road, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital after losing her battle with addiction. Born in Troy, Vickey was the beloved daughter of Stephen R. Work of Averill Park and Donna Radz of Troy. Victoria was a lifelong resident of the area and had jobs with different employers, her main job being a mother to her children. She enjoyed music, poetry, writing the outdoors and reading. She had touched many lives during her lifetime and was there for any friend in need. Survivors in addition to her mom and dad include her children, Joseph Hoffman and Mase Lewis both of Stephentown; her brothers, Derek Work of Averill Park, Shawn Work of Texas and Daniel Piel of Troy; her grandparents, Clara (the late Donald) Radz of Plattsburgh and Robert and Jean Work of Averill Park; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 4 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill on Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. The family request donations be made to the NoPiates Committee, P.O. Box 359, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019