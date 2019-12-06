Pruyn, Victoria "Vicki" LOUDONVILLE Victoria "Vicki" Pruyn, 60 of Loudonville, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany on December 6, 1958, Vicki was the daughter of Dolores (Moran) Pruyn LaPointe and the late Hendrik H. Pruyn. Loving mother of Andrew (Liz) Pruyn. Cherished grandmother of Ella Pruyn. Dearest sister of Hank, John and Carrie (Steve) Kronick. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Vicki was raised in Loudonville where she graduated from Shaker High School, class of 1976. She attended both SUNY Plattsburgh and UAlbany. For over 20 years Vicki was a resident of Rexford where she raised her son. Her hobbies and interests included skiing and sailing. Vicki enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses. She also enjoyed traveling as well as attending concerts. She was very generous and donated to many charities. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held the following morning at 10 a.m. in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019