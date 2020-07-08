1/
Victoria Rice Healy
Healy, Victoria Rice TROY Victoria Rice Healy, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Yamin Rice. Victoria graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1944. She was a communicant of St. Ann's Maronite Catholic Church in Watervliet. She was predeceased by her sister Josephine Mardigian; and married for 43 years to her beloved husband and best friend, John A. Healy. She is survived by her special godchild and caregiver, Josephine DeLucia-Berkley, along with her husband Jerry Berkley; her niece, Karen (Burke) Coleman, several cousins and many dear friends. The family would like to sincerely thank Victoria's personal home care staff of nearly three years for their care and support, our Hospice nurse, Maria Thiel of The Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, Dr. Charles Sulzman and all of the Eddy Visiting nurses who cared for her. At her request, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
