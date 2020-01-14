Demase, Vikki RAVENA Vikki Demase, age 85, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1934, to the late Ernest and Marie Peters in Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her first husband of 52 years, Joe Demase; and her daughter Joni Shear. Vikki was an entrepreneur at heart and best known as the owner of Vikki's Place in Ravena for eight years. She owned a gift shop, The Ivy Patch, in the late 1970's. She also owned a ceramics studio demonstrating her love of ceramics. Vikki enjoyed crafting, basket making, cooking, dancing, music and traveling. Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Thomas McGeough; and daughter, Judy (Rupert). She was the proud nana of Stephanie Lane (Cory), Tiffany Bolduc (Matthew), Jennifer Moore (Will), Bell Shear (Jenn), Lauren Shear (Christopher) and Michael Eisgruber; proud great-nana of Tyler Lane (Jessica), Jordan Lane (Sophia), Savannah Huntsman, Taylor Huntsman, Makensie Moore, Addison Moore, Cayden Peterson, Mabel Bolduc and Henry Bolduc; and proud great-great-nana of Abigail Lane, Grayson Lane, Carson Secore and Bryce Secore. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Wednesday, January 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Town of Catskill Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020