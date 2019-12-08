Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent A. Fiacco. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Fiacco, Vincent A. MECHANICVILLE Vincent A Fiacco, 104, passed away peacefully in West Hills, Calif. on December 2, 2019. "Bob", as he was known by family and friends, was born July 10, 1915, son of the late Antonio and Emilia Fiacco. A native of Mechanicville, he would later reside in Ballston Spa, and at the time of his passing lived in West Hills, where he was cared for by his daughter Evelyn and her husband Lewis. His employment encompassed many years with the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company in Mechanicville, while also helping to support the family business of Baxters Tavern, also located in Mechanicville. Upon the closing of the paper company, he worked for General Electric at their West Milton facility until his retirement in 1980. Losing his father at a young age and being the eldest of seven children, Vince found himself in the position of being a provider very early in life. This was a role he filled very well as he was always very devoted to family. Having a very creative mind, Vince became very adept at making needed repairs and finding solutions to problems both at home and in the workplace. He was often asked and would willingly assist family and friends in need of help. Upon his retirement, he devoted much of his time to gardening and work around the home. A regular event was traveling to Mechanicville to have coffee with friends. There were also the occasional winters spent in Florida with his wife Phyllis. Most of all he enjoyed spending time on regular visits with family. Vince was predeceased by his loving wife and mother of his three children, Evelyn (Miranda); and by his second wife, Phyllis (Esposito/Barker). Also by siblings, brothers, Carl "Ludge", Angelo "Bucky", and Anthony "Chet"; and sisters, Mary and Anna. He is survived by his children, Evelyn Delucia (Lewis), Emily Hopeck (John) and Anthony Fiacco (Susan). As well as seven grandchildren, Margaret Archibold (Jim), Lewis Delucia, John Hopeck (Meredith), Jonell Hopeck, Timothy Fiacco, Christina Epega (John), Anthony Fiacco; seven great-grandchildren; and his beloved brother, Joseph Fiacco (Delores). Local arrangements handled by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Services will be held in the Spring, and an announcement will be made when a date is finalized. To leave condolences visit







