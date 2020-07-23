1/1
Vincent C. Galluzzo Jr.
Galluzzo, Vincent C. Jr. ALBANY Vincent C. Galluzzo Jr., 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Vincent and Alice Galluzzo. Vincent was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. Vincent was an avid bowler and had scored several 300 games. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include his children, Gabrielle (Brian) Galluzzo Frangella and Vincent (Colleen) Galluzzo III; granddaughter, Juliana Galluzzo; sisters, Deborah Gouvis, Denise (Stanley) Lamphere, Tina Romano, and Theresa Lamb; and many nieces and nephews. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent may be made to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
July 23, 2020
Tina, and Vinny's family very sorry to hear of your loss. I knew Vinny all of my life from grade school on. We also worked together for many years. He was a big bear of a guy with a big heart. The world is less now without that booming voice and infectious smile. Thinking of you all and hope you find peace.
Jo Ann Van Slyke
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Vinnys passing.
The memories you all share will get you through this difficult time.
Prayers to his entire family.
RIP Vinny.
Debbie McCauslin
Friend
July 23, 2020
R.I.P ..Vinny My Friend...You Will Be Dearly Missed....I Salute To You Vinny.
DANTE''
Friend
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Futia Patrician
Family
