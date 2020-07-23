Galluzzo, Vincent C. Jr. ALBANY Vincent C. Galluzzo Jr., 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Vincent and Alice Galluzzo. Vincent was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. Vincent was an avid bowler and had scored several 300 games. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include his children, Gabrielle (Brian) Galluzzo Frangella and Vincent (Colleen) Galluzzo III; granddaughter, Juliana Galluzzo; sisters, Deborah Gouvis, Denise (Stanley) Lamphere, Tina Romano, and Theresa Lamb; and many nieces and nephews. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent may be made to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143.