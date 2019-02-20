Liuzzi, Vincent C. VERO BEACH, Fla. Vincent "Vince" C. Liuzzi passed away suddenly on February 17, 2019, in Vero Beach. He was born in Albany on August 17, 1930, the son of Leonard and Carmalena Liuzzi. He was predeceased by his children, Leonard, Richard, and Debra; and grandchildren, Rocky and Cara. Upon graduation from Cathedral Academy, class of '48, Vince joined the military, serving during the Korean War as an aircraft technician for five years. After discharge, he was employed at the Watervliet Arsenal working in various teaching and administrative positions, retiring as an management analyst after 38 years of Federal service. He also was the founder and president of the Arsenals' Federal Credit Union. After retiring from the Arsenal, he continued his education earning his associate's and bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and taught as an adjunct professor at Hudson Valley Community College and LaSalle Institute in Troy. Vince was active in the U.S. and New York Judo Associations. He was an avid and formidable fourth degree Black Belt holder and enjoyed teaching the younger set. He was very active in many other organizations, always giving of himself to others. Vince is survived by his loving and cherished wife Bobbie; his stepchildren, Todd Shea, Scott Shea and Darlene Shea; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a brother, Leonard. Vince's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 21, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Donations in memory of Vince may be made to St. John of the Cross Church, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach, FL, 32966. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary