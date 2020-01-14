Vanina, Vincent C. COLONIE Vincent C. Vanina, 89, died at home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 10, 2020. Vince was born in Schenectady to the late Achille and Anna Finnegan Vanina. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and received a management engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1953. Vince was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired after a 37-year career with General Electric Company as manager of International Steam Turbine Projects. Vince and Marge traveled extensively with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, a former board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady and volunteered for SICM. Vince's grandchildren loved spending time with him, and he was very involved in their lives. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Church Vanina; children, Cindy Vanina, Kathy (Bill) Gardiner, Bob (Cathy) Vanina and Diane (Tom) Schrempf; grandchildren, Bailey (Matt) Godfrey, Elizabeth and Dan Gardiner, Adison and Jordan (fiance Andrew Pearce) Vanina, Joe and Christine Schrempf; and great-granddaughter, Liana Godfrey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin on Thursday, January 16, at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union Street where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady, P.O. Box 466, Schenectady, NY, 12301 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020