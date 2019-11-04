Vincent F. Anderson

Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Anderson, Vincent F. RENSSELAER Vincent F. Anderson, 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 28, 2019, with his wife by his side. He will be deeply missed by his wife Uta; daughter Kisha (John); son Devin (Cassandra); three sisters, four brothers, one aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Vincent was predeceased by his parents, Simon and Annie Anderson; and his son Vincent. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany with calling hours from 9-10:45 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2019
