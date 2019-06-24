Cipriano, Vincent J. LOUDONVILLE Vincent J. Cipriano, 76, entered into everlasting life on Friday, June 21, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Vince was born in Schenectady to the late John and Jennie Cipriano. Vince was a friendly guy with a great sense of humor who enjoyed making friends and acquaintances wherever he went. He was especially fond of his daily breakfast trips to various local diners.In his spare time, Vince enjoyed wildlife photography and golf. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiancee, Diane M. Frakes and several cousins. A visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter St., Albany. Interment will be in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family requests no flowers, instead, donations may be made to Vince's favorite charity, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 24, 2019