Iadicicco, Vincent J. Jr. ROTTERDAM Vincent J. Iadicicco Jr., 78, passed away at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Vincent was born on December 11, 1940, in Albany, to his parents, the late Vincent J. Iadicicco Sr. and Anna Esposito Iadicicco. A 1959 graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, Vincent went on to work at Carroll's for nine years and then as a general manager for Price Chopper for 33 years, retiring in 2006. Vincent leaves behind his sisters, Raphael (Richard) Warner, and Anna White; sister-in-law, Joan Fazio; his great-nephew, Alexander Wignot and great-niece, Ashley Warner as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and several godchildren. He is also survived by his close friend Trudy Murawski. Vincent was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Raphael Iadicicco; brothers, Alexander Iadicicco, and Anthony Iadicicco; and his niece, Tara Wignot. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's Church, State Street, Schenectady. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share a message of condolence visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019