Vincent J. Kozel
Kozel, Vincent J. CLIFTON PARK Vincent "VJ" Kozel, 53, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Vincent was the son of Vincent Kozel and Mary Lou (Lucas) Kozel. He was the devoted husband to Li (Sun) Kozel. Vincent worked as a FACET Business Analyst with several insurance companies in the Capitol District, his last place of employment was with Blue Cross. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, traveling to Disney and spending time with his family. Vincent is survived by his wife, Li Kozel; his parents, Vincent and Mary Lou Kozel; his children,Vincent M. and Zackary Kozel; and stepchildren, Jenny Fang and Anna Fang; his sister, Debra (Glen) Nelson; and his brother, Richard Kozel; his niece, Tara Nelson; and nephews, Nicholas Nelson, Ryan Kozel and Brendan Kozel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Burial will follow the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
