Pascale, Vincent J. COHOES On May 24, 2020, Vincent's nearly six-year wait to join his beloved Pauline peacefully concluded. Dementia came suddenly with-in days of losing his Pauline and no doctor was needed to explain such a broken heart. His daily question for the past five years was "where's Pauline." Now he knows. Vincent was of that amazing generation and lived a full life with much success in the business world after serving his country in the Army during World War II. He was also very active in the Italian American Community, president of The Italo Balbo Social Club, taking leadership positions following in the footsteps of his father Luca Pascale. But those of us close to Vincent knew very well that it was family first, without question or hesitation. Family was his sacred joy and the family gatherings were a feast of body and soul. The Bocci games with his late brother Ralph, brothers-in law, Tom Deltorto and Tony Testo, along with James Gerace, and George Greenwood were an intense testament to bent rules and deception, if not skill. Out came the belt or sticks to measure and the quarter thrown to ground in useless protest. The rich Italian language filled the air with words we soon learned were not to be spoken beyond the Bocci court; and now it is time for the games to resume, the indescribable Italian meals to be served but more precious than words can describe, the oh so great romance to continue. Vince and Pauline, together again, as God intended. Vincent is survived by his sons, V. Mark (Joyce) Pascale and Ralph (Margie) Pascale, all of Cohoes; his grandchildren, Nicole (Jake) Belyna, Vincent (Jessica) Pascale, Jesse Pascale, Breanna (David) Cohn, and Danielle (Sean) Pipkin; and four very great-grandchildren, Avery and Ryan Cohn and Luca and Vincent Pascale. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Deltorto and was predeceased by his brother Anthony Pascale, sister Vincenza "Jennie" Testo, and brother Ralph Pascale. Vincent's loving parents were Luca and Mary Pascale of Watervliet. Regrettably, because of COVID-19 restrictions the service at Marra Funeral Home in Cohoes will be private with burial in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers have a nice Italian family dinner and toast to Vincent. He'd like that.