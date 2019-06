DeMASE Vincent James "Jim" Happy Birthday Grandpa! It's been 24 years since we celebrated our "Special" day together. Enjoy your cake and thank you for watching over all of us. Grandma, what an amazing gift you have given me without even knowing! Mayflower grandparents!! I wish you could be here for this, but I know you will be watching over Jen and I in Plymouth this weekend. Miss and love you both so much Love, Lisa