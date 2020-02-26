Martinek, Vincent James COLONIE Vincent James "Jimmy" Martinek, 57 of Colonie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany. Jimmy was born in Havelock, N.C., the son of Vincent Martinek Jr. of Bennington, Vt. and the late Patricia (McDonough) Martinek. Members of his family include his spouse Belinda Kahl-Martinek and son Jarred Mills-Martinek both of Albany; two brothers, Christopher (Mary Lou) Martinek of Albany and Thomas (Patsy) Martinek of Schenectady; one sister, JoAnne (Stephen) Petro of Gilford, N.H.; and seven nieces and nephews, Kyle, Patrick, Marissa, Kristie, Daniel, Bryon, Keri. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed sacrament Church, 609 Central Ave., Albany. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, North Street, Middle Granville, N.Y. in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Vincent James Martinek to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020