Junco, Vincent "Vic" NORTH GREENBUSH Vincent "Vic" Junco passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 20, 2019. Vincent was born in Mineville, N.Y. on May 3, 1938 to Fernando and Franquilina (Garcia) Junco. He was the youngest of 12 children. Vincent served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 during the Vietnam War. Vincent eloquently ran the Junco family restaurant, the Stone Ends, on 9W in Glenmont, for 35 years. Vincent also owned a private catering business, two popular delis in downtown Albany, and catered for Doane Stuart school district. Vincent loved hunting, fishing, boating, playing the ponies at Saratoga race track, camping with family and friends, New York Yankees baseball, good food, and Budweiser. He married his sweetheart, Mary (Fyvie) Junco, on July 13, 1975. They lived and raised their children on Murray Avenue in Delmar before retiring to Haines City, Fla. Vincent is survived by his wife Mary; his three children, Marcella (Roger Tadjbakhsh) Junco, Tammy (Erik) Westendorf, and Mark (Karen) Junco; his grandchildren who were the light of his life, Ashley (Chris) Howland, Jessica Glass, Leah Westendorf, Vincent, Junco, Alexa Junco, and Max Tadjbakhsh; and his great-grandbabies, Bella, Noah and Mason. Vincent is also survived by a close extended family and life-long friends who he loved dearly. Vincent wished to be donated to Albany Medical Center Hospital in the hopes that his body can be utilized for medical research. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 2-5 p.m. at the Boyd Hilton VFW Post #7062, 11 Mill St., Altamont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 7 Woodland Dr., Castleton, NY, 12033 or online at www.hdsa.org/albanydonate.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2019