Vincent M. Brown (1953 - 2019)
  • "My Most Heartfelt Condolences to Lori and Hope on the loss..."
    - Bonnie Call
  • "Rest In Peace ,friend and brother-in-law."
    - Ken Miller
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Brown, Vincent M. RENSSELAER Vincent "Vince" M. Brown, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. The funeral will be held in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rensselaer County Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from July 28 to July 29, 2019
