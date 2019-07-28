Brown, Vincent M. RENSSELAER Vincent "Vince" M. Brown, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. The funeral will be held in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rensselaer County Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 28 to July 29, 2019