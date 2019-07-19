Heppelle, Vincent M. LOUDONVILLE Vincent M. Heppelle, 39, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the beloved son of Maureen Lanza and Michael J. Heppelle Sr. He was the brother of the late Michael J. Heppelle Jr. Vince is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and dear friends, Dave and Gail Laier. He enjoyed music, biking, his phone and all types of animals. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Vince's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019