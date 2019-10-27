Vincent McCann

Service Information
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL
33710
(727)-527-1177
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's UMC
4444 Fifth Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL
View Map
Obituary
McCann, Vincent ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Vincent McCann, 88, of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 13, 2019. Previously from Albany and Niskayuna. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Deborah, Barbara, Judy and Paul; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The memorial service will be on November 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Luke's UMC, 4444 Fifth Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33713. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Luke's.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019
