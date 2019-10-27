McCann, Vincent ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Vincent McCann, 88, of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 13, 2019. Previously from Albany and Niskayuna. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Deborah, Barbara, Judy and Paul; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The memorial service will be on November 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Luke's UMC, 4444 Fifth Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33713. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Luke's.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019